Annapolis Backpack Collective takes flight
The Annapolis Backpack Collaborative (ABC) was launched last Wednesday night; and the program raised over $5000 in the first 24 hours on Facebook.
The ABC is a group of local non-profits, community organizations, and volunteers working to support middle school and high school students in Annapolis by providing backpacks, earbuds, and basic school supplies to the approximately 2,500 students in need. The ABC must raise $37,500 to meet their goal.
Due to the pandemic, Anne Arundel County is providing all elementary students with school supplies and backpacks, ensuring a more level playing field for our youngest students as they return to remote learning this fall. Unfortunately, no provisions were made to provide these crucial resources to our Middle and High Schoolers. The ABC was formed, to fill that need.
The first set of backpacks were ordered when the donations hit the $5000 mark. By buying in bulk, ABC was able to negotiate a cost-effective solution, ensuring that as many students as possible will receive these valuable resources. Each $15 donation provides a student with a backpack filled with school supplies, including earbuds. ABC welcomes corporate donors. Donors can sponsor as many backpacks as they’d like by selecting the quantity during checkout.
Backpack donations are being accepted via the Annapolis Police Foundation website, AnnapolisPoliceFoundation.org . The Foundation was formed in early 2019 and is a registered 501(c)(3).
The ABC is a collaborative effort of representatives from the following organizations:
- Annapolis Fire Department
- Annapolis Jaycees
- Annapolis Police Department
- Annapolis Police Foundation
- Annapolis Recreation and Parks
- Anne Arundel County NAACP
- Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children and Families
- Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County
- Charting Careers
- City of Annapolis
- Delegate Dana Jones
- Delegate Shaneka Henson
- Eastport United Methodist Church
- Eastport Volunteer Fire Department
- Food 4 Thought Community Outreach Services
- Frances Marketing Group, LLC
- Senator Sarah Elfreth
- Seeds 4 Success
- Swain Domain
- The Collaborative Supporting Youth
The ABC logo was created by 2 local students, Kennedy Trusty, who attended Bates Middle School, graduated from Old Mill High School, and is now attending Anne Arundel Community College, along with Noah Bishop, a student at Bates Middle School. Supplies will be distributed to students at Annapolis Middle School, Annapolis High School, Bates Middle School, Phoenix Academy, and Mary Moss Academy.
Need more information?
- Website: AnnapolisPoliceFoundation.org
- Facebook: AnnapolisBackpackCollaborative – ABC
- Email: [email protected]
