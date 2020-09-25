Annapolis author, TC Weber releases latest book

Author T. C. (Ted) Weber announced Thursday the release of his new novel, Zero-Day Rising, the final volume of the BetterWorld cyberpunk trilogy. Published through See Sharp Press, all three volumes of the trilogy are available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online outlets in both print and electronic versions.

The BetterWorld Trilogy is a science-fiction/techno-thriller series set in the near future. A giant media corporation (MediaCorp) has taken over the Internet, created an addictive virtual reality called BetterWorld, and controls nearly all information. Politicians do their bidding and a brainwashed humanity serves a privileged few.

The first volume, Sleep State Interrupt, was a Compton Crook Award finalist for best first science fiction novel. Waylee Freid, an unemployed Baltimore journalist with ever-worsening bipolar disorder, and Charles, a teenage hacker from public housing, seek to wake up the world and bring about a brighter future. They must sneak into a closed presidential fundraiser, record incriminating admissions, and broadcast it during the Super Bowl. But to do so, they must avoid a huge manhunt and break into one of the most secure facilities ever built.

In the second volume, Wrath of Leviathan, Waylee faces life in prison. Exiled in Brazil, her young sister Kiyoko and their hacker friends continue the fight. But MediaCorp and their government allies may quash the rebellion before it takes off. And unknown to Kiyoko and her friends, a team of ruthless mercenaries is after them, and closing in fast.

In the final volume, Zero-Day Rising, the group is reunited and set on bringing down President Rand and MediaCorp. However, MediaCorp unleashes their ultimate plan: direct mind control with cerebral implants. Can Kiyoko and Waylee’s team stop them? Can they penetrate MediaCorp’s networks and end the company’s grip over humanity? All while eluding the biggest manhunt in history, in a country where everyone and everything is under surveillance?

Mr. Weber has pursued writing since childhood, and studied physics, filmmaking, and ecology at the University of Florida. By day, he works as a climate adaptation analyst for a national non-profit and has published papers in a number of scientific journals. He is a resident of Annapolis, Maryland where he lives with his wife Karen.

For more information, please visit www.tcweber.com/, or contact the author at [email protected]

