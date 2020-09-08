AAMC recognized as leader in LGBTQ healthcare equality

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation has recognized Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC), now part of Luminis Health, for the third year in a row. This time as a “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” after earning a top score of 100 on the 2020 Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). The HRC Foundation is the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a leader in health equity,” said Shirley Knelly, chief compliance officer at Luminis Health and executive sponsor of the health system’s LGBTQIA Business Resource Group. “This designation recognizes our continued commitment to an equitable, inclusive environment for both our patients and workforce.”

The HEI is the national LGBTQ benchmarking tool that evaluates healthcare facilities’ policies and practices related to the equity and inclusion of their LGBTQ patients, visitors and employees. In 2020, more than 1,700 healthcare facilities were evaluated nationwide. Of those, 495 facilities earned the “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation.

In a message to designees, Alphonso David, HRC president, said, “The health care facilities participating in the HRC Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) are not only on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also making it clear from their participation in the HEI that they stand on the side of fairness and are committed to providing inclusive care to their LGBTQ patients. In addition, many have made strong statements on racial justice and equity and are engaging in efforts to address racial inequities in their institutions and their communities. We commend all of the HEI participants for their commitment to providing inclusive care for all.”

AAMC had previously been recognized by the HRC Foundation as a “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Top Performer.” “Earning the top score this year is a testament of how we are constantly working to identify opportunities to create a more inclusive culture,” said Knelly.

