AAMC one of the nation’s top hospitals for treatment of heart attacks

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2020. AAMC is one of only 140 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes AAMC’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients. AAMC has reached an aggressive goal of treating heart attack patients to the highest level of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

Content Continues Below

“We are extremely proud to be recognized for nationally for high standards cardiac care,” said Scott Katzen, MD, medical director of AAMC’s Cardiac Catheterization Lab. “This award demonstrates our commitment to providing optimal care for our cardiac patients and that the wellbeing of our community remains our priority.”

To receive the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, AAMC has sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for two consecutive years and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures.

“As a Platinum Performance Award recipient, AAMC has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, AAMC has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that almost 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB