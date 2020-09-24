The AAEDC wants you to “Shop Safe, Shop Local”

The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) is in the midst of its “Shop Safe. Shop Local. Shop ArundelBiz.” marketing campaign to highlight the importance of patronizing small businesses in Anne Arundel County.

“Many locally owned shops, restaurants, services and organizations have pivoted their operations to help keep their customers and employees safe,” said AAEDC CEO Ben Birge. “We hope customers can appreciate their significant investments in these new tools and procedures and support our small businesses. Remember when we buy local, we support jobs in our county and ensure that our tax dollars stay here too.”

A key message of the campaign is that customers have a role to play in keeping businesses open. By wearing masks, practicing social distancing and being disciplined about hand washing hygiene, the public can help control the coronavirus’ spread and keep themselves and those around them healthy.

The “Shop Safe. Shop Local. Shop ArundelBiz.” campaign coincides with the Anne Arundel County Council’s resolution declaring September “Back to Business” month. Campaign elements include a website advertisement and radio commercial that will run on local media outlets. AAEDC will share these and other creative elements on its digital channels and also with local business associations to expand the promotion’s reach.

AAEDC also will promote the county’s farmers markets and agricultural businesses during the campaign. Customers can easily buy local by visiting and searching the online Arundel Grown Guide.

Additionally as part of the campaign, AAEDC is partnering with local business groups to distribute cloth masks to area companies. The masks are from the inventory of the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management and AAEDC staff will be delivering boxes to its partners over the next week. Business owners interested in receiving a small stock of masks should contact one of the organizations listed below to arrange for pick up. Businesses do not have to be a member of the organization to receive the masks.

AAEDC’s marketing campaign comes on the heels of its successful Customer and Employee Protection (CEP) Grant Program. The initiative was supported by $5 million from Anne Arundel County’s allotment of funding from the CARES Act. The grants allowed small businesses to purchase items and services to enhance safety practices, e-commerce and virtual customer engagement. From inception on June 3 to the program’s end on June 24, AAEDC approved 788 grants with an average grant amount of about $6,370.

MASK DISTRIBUTORS FOR ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY BUSINESSES

The organizations listed below are committed to ensuring safe interaction with the public and also have staff who continue to telework. Therefore, business owners interested in receiving masks should not make an unscheduled visit to these offices and are advised to contact the organization at the telephone number or email address provided to schedule a pick up time. You can also take some time to explore their websites for ideas of local businesses to support.

Beth Nowell, CEO

7439 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie, MD 21061

410-766-8282 | [email protected]

Kristi Simon, CEO

8373 Piney Orchard Parkway, Suite 201, Odenton, MD 21113

410-672-3422 | [email protected]

Alissa Santoro, CEO

2126 Espey Court, Suite A, Crofton, MD 21114

410-897-2069 | [email protected]

Sandi Parrish, Executive Director

410-360-4PBA | [email protected]

Liz League, CEO

1 Holly Avenue, Severna Park, 21146

410-647-3900 | [email protected]

Julia Howes, CEO

5503 Muddy Creek Road, Churchton, MD 20733

410-867-3129 | [email protected]

Contact: Amy Berry

1950 Towne Center Blvd, Suite 250, Annapolis, MD 21401

Contact email: [email protected]

City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management,

199 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Contact: Mary Kate Seborowski

410-216-9167 | [email protected]

