AACPS expands meal sites for students for fall semester

Two days after getting news of a federal waiver that will allow all children ages 2 to 18 to continue to receive free meals, Superintendent George Arlotto announced that Anne Arundel County Public Schools will nearly double its number of meal sites beginning September 8, the first day of the 2020-2021 school year.

Fifty-nine school sites will be added to the 40 school and 20 mobile meal sites that have existed since last spring. Children will receive breakfast and lunch each day schools are in session and can pick those meals up at any meal site. Meals are not served on days when schools are closed.

“This is just another example of the incredible lengths to which our Food and Nutrition Services team has gone and continues to go to serve the children in Anne Arundel County,” Dr. Arlotto said. “Families across the county will continue to be well-served and receive free, nutritious meals every school day.

Families can continue to pick up meals without their children present, but must register their name, the names and ages of their children for whom they will pick up meals, and the meal site location by calling 410-222-5900. Parent and guardians can only request to pick up meals for their children.

A complete list of meal sites and service times that will be in effect beginning September 8 can be found at www.aacps.org/mealpickup.

Source : AACPS

