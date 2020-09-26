59 new firefighters added to the rolls in Anne Arundel County, Annapolis City, BWI and the USCG

Fifty-nine new firefighters have joined the ranks of four area fire departments following their graduation from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Training Academy Saturday morning. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Fire Chief Trisha L. Wolford, along with recruit’s family attended the graduation ceremony, modified due to COVID-19, for Recruit Class 60 at the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Training Academy.

The firefighters completing the thirty-week academy include 51 firefighters from Anne Arundel County, five firefighters from the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Fire & Rescue Department, three firefighters from the Annapolis Fire Department, and one firefighter from the United States Coast Guard.

The major blocks of instruction for the class included included Firefighter I and Firefighter II, Emergency Vehicle Operators, Rescue Technician for Vehicle and Machinery Extrication, Site Operations, Firefighter Safety and Survival (“Save Your Own”) and Emergency Medical Technician.

The Recruits came from several states including Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia and Florida.

The new firefighters include:

Anthony Ayres, Baltimore, MD

Nathan Bowmaster, Biglerville, PA

Aaron Brent, Clarksville, MD

Noah Brown, Kingsville, MD

Stephen Brubacher II, Steelton, PA

**Robert Bury, Jr., Baltimore Highlands, MD

***Travis Chapman, Newport News, VA

Jason Cook, Shepherdstown, WV

Austin Crawford, Hershey, PA

Dylan Day, North East, MD

Joshua Dixon, Millington, MD

Michael Ebanks, Miami, FL

**Joseph Farmer, Salisbury, MD

William Finlay, Stevensville, MD

**Victor Furr, Capitol Heights, MD

Bradley Garner, Hurlock, MD

Raymond George, Edgewater, MD

Steven Greer, Centreville, MD

**Stacey Griffin, Elkridge, MD

Alan Haley, Galena, MD

Cary Hammersmith, Crofton, MD

Chadwick Handley, Frederick, MD

Trent Hartman, Berlin, MD

Steven Hatley, Crofton, MD

Gregory Heefner II, Littlestown, PA

Michael Henning, Germantown, MD

Joshua Jackson, Ellicott City, MD

Solomon James, Easton, MD

Paul Kaler, Hatfield, PA

Tyler Koehn, Reading, PA

Zachary Latterner, Cresson, PA

Jacob Lerch, Crofton, MD

Donica Malone, Largo, MD

Jonathan Mann, Delran, NJ

Nick Manthos, Davidsonville, MD

Robert Meise, Ferndale, MD

Steven Milby, Chestertown, MD

Cole Milewski, Hampstead, MD

Ryan Miller, Glen Burnie, MD

Benjamin Murray, Glen Burnie, MD

Joshua Parker, Waldorf, MD

*Caelan Peabody, Leonardtown, MD

Bryan Perez, Harrison, NJ

Dylan Powell, Galena, MD

Benjamin Roe, Pasadena, MD

**Khary Rouse, Philadelphia, PA

Mark Ruff, North East, MD

Justin Safran, Essex, MD

Joshua Schapiro, Pikesville, MD

Connor Schildwachter, Taneytown, MD

Logan Schwartz, Orefield, PA

James Sheehan IV, Annapolis, MD

Richard Tawney, Reisterstown, MD

Ian Thomas, Newark, DE

Christopher Wainwright, Baltimore, MD

*Caleb Ward, Laurel, MD

Bradley West, Parkton, MD

*Nathan Westlake, Grasonville, MD

Ellis Winston, Baltimore, MD

Joshua Wolfe, Pasadena, MD

Emilio Yslas, Chester, MD

* designates Annapolis Fire Department

** designates BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Fire & Rescue Department

*** designates United States Coast Guard

