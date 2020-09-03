3 apply to replace former Alderman Rodriguez in Annapolis’ Ward 5

On September 4, 2020, the Annapolis Democratic Central Committee (ADCC) was notified by Mayor Gavin Buckley that Alderman Mark Rodriguez resigned and that a vacancy exists on the Annapolis City Council for Ward 5. The Annapolis City Charter requires that the ADCC fill that vacancy.

The ADCC will meet on September 28, 2020, at 7:00pm to interview candidates to fill the vacancy. The meeting will take place via videoconference and will be open to the public.

The candidates are (click on the name to learn more):

Additional candidates will be considered if a petition signed by at least fifty registered democratic voters who live in the affected ward is submitted together with the same information required of the other candidates.

Here is the link to the Zoom meeting:

When: Sep 28, 2020 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Annapolis Democratic Central Committee Ward 5 Alderman Candidate Hearing

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

zoom.us/j/94068748943?pwd=dUIyQ2twNnBWRm5QZHdRdjhYV0V4UT09

Passcode: WARD5

Any questions regarding the hearing should be sent to [email protected].

