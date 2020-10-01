166 students to go! Can you help the Annapolis Backpack Collaborative?

Four weeks ago, there were 2500 Annapolis students in Middle & High Schools that did not have the money to purchase basic back to school supplies. The Anne Arundel County School Board left them to fend for themselves.

The Annapolis Backpack Collaborative was created to address this challenge..

Through the generosity of our community, the collaborative has delivered more than 1 TON of school supplies. They have purchased and delivered 2334 backpacks, filled with school supplies: notebooks, binders, paper, pens, markers, and earbuds.

There are still 166 students working without these very basic supplies. Distance learning during a pandemic is hard enough when you have the tools you need, much less without them.

Can yo help raise the last $2500 to give these students an equal chance.

The collaborative’s goal was to provide supplies for the students at Annapolis Middle School, Annapolis High School, Bates Middle School, Phoenix Academy, & Mary Moss Academy. The incredible team from the Annapolis Fire Department & the Annapolis Police Department have delivered everything which was purchased.

A $15 donation provides a student with a backpack filled with all their school supplies and a set of earbuds. Donations are being accepted via the Annapolis Police Foundation website: AnnapolisPoliceFoundation.org.

The ABC is a collaborative effort of the following organizations:

Annapolis Fire Department

Annapolis Jaycees

Annapolis Police Department

Department Annapolis Police Foundation

Annapolis Recreation and Parks

Anne Arundel County NAACP

Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children and Families

Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

Charting Careers

City of Annapolis

Delegate Dana Jones

Delegate Shaneka Henson

Eastport United Methodist Church

Eastport Volunteer Fire Department

Food 4 Thought Community Outreach Services

Frances Marketing Group, LLC

Senator Sarah Elfreth

Seeds 4 Success

Swain Domain

The Collaborative Supporting Youth

Website: AnnapolisPoliceFoundation.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AnnapolisBackpackCollaborative/

Email: [email protected]

