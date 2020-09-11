11th Annual Classic Wooden Sailboat Rendezvous & Race still sailing in September

The popular Classic Wooden Sailboat Rendezvous & Race is still planning to continue its tradition of showcasing the history and elegance of classically designed wooden sailboats during the weekend of September 19-20, 2020. However, this year the race will include social distancing and other protective measures to ensure the well-being of spectators, participants and race organizers.

“The health and safety of everyone involved is of paramount importance to us. As we move forward with planning this year’s event, we will be working closely with Eastport Yacht Club to ensure that proper state and local regulations are adhered to and that sufficient social distancing and protective measures are in place,” said Maria Museler, founder and Head Organizer of the race.

Since its inception, the race had been hosted by the National Sailing Hall of Fame in conjunction with the Chesapeake Traditional Sailing Association (CTSA). After the Sailing Hall of Fame moved to Newport, Rhode Island, the race organizers joined forces with their new hosts at the Eastport Yacht Club who warmly welcomed them.

This fun gathering of classic wooden sailboats provides an informal opportunity for wooden sailboat enthusiasts to join together and compete in a low-key race against other wooden sailboats. The race is open to sailing vessels with an overall length on deck of less than sixty-five (65) feet, designed before 1970, and whose hull is built primarily of wood.

Many of the historic boats will be on display at the Annapolis City Docks on Saturday, September 19. The public is invited to come see these extraordinary boats in person, talk with the captains and will even have a chance to board some of the boats on display.

The race itself will take place the following day on Sunday, September 20 at 11:00am and will take place on the Severn River at the entrance to Annapolis Harbor (*weather permitting). The course is a pursuit style race meaning that the slowest boats will start first followed by the fastest, and the winner of each class will be determined by the length of time it took them to complete the course.

This event has grown each year, with boats ranging in size from 8-feet to 65-feet, and coming from as far as Canada and Australia.

For more information, the Notice of Race and other race announcements, please visit the official race Facebook page at www.facebook.com/classicwoodensailboatrace.

If you are interested in participating in the race but do not own or have access to a classic wooden sailboat, the Schooner Woodwinds once again invite you to participate aboard their boats which will be racing in the “Spirit of Tradition Class.” Tickets prices include a 3.5 hour cruise, bagged lunch, soft drinks, bottled water, and tax. There will also be a cash bar available that will include a selection of craft beer and wine. For more information about the Schooner Woodwinds’ Classic Wooden Sailboat Rendezvous & Race Cruise and/or to purchase tickets, please call 410-263-7837 or go to www.schoonerwoodwind.com.

