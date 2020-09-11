11 tires and rims stolen from vehicles, Annapolis Police are investigating

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a rash of wheel and tire thefts over this past wekend.

On Friday, September 25, 2020 at 7:30am, police responded to the 200 block of Hilltop Lane for a reported theft from a vehicle. The victim said that 4 rims and tires were stolen from his Chrysler vehicle during the overnight hours. The total loss is valued at $5000.

Also on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 8:15am, police responded to the 1200 block of Gemini Drive for a reported theft from a vehicle. The victim said that 4 rims and tires were stolen from his vehicle during the overnight hours. The value of the loss was undetermined.

And finally. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 9:00am, police responded to the 900 block of Royal Street for a reported theft from a vehicle. The victim said that 3 rims and tires were stolen from his vehicle during the overnight hours. The value of the loss was undetermined.

Gemini Drive and HIlltop Lane are in the immediate area of one another. Royal Street is on the other side of Forest Drive.

