1000 Man Men March expected to disrupt Annapolis traffic on Saturday

The City of Annapolis is expecting that a Saturday protest event may cause traffic delays.

The event, a “peaceful protest against racism, The 1,000 Men March,” is organized by United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County, the Anne Arundel County NAACP, and the Caucus of African American Leaders.

Annapolis Police will conduct rolling road closures along the route.

Marchers are expected to step off at 10 a.m. from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The marchers will walk down Taylor Avenue and stop for a moment of prayer at the District Court of Maryland (251 Rowe Blvd., Annapolis). Potential traffic disruptions for this segment of the event will be on the Taylor Avenue side of the District Court building.

The marchers will make a right turn onto Rowe Boulevard. They will make a right turn at Calvert Street and stop at People’s Park (Clay Street at Calvert Street) for a prayer session lasting about 10 minutes. The Marchers will then continue on Calvert Street to West Street and make a left on West.

The route will go down West Street, around Church Circle, then down Main Street (against the usual flow of traffic). At City Dock, marchers will continue on Dock Street to Susan Campbell Park. At that point, all rolling road closures will be complete. At Susan Campbell Park there will be a series of speakers. The event is expected to end by 2 p.m.

At the conclusion of the event, buses will be sent to return marchers to the original parking area of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Annapolis Transportation Department advises the Green route buses will reroute as follows on Saturday, September 19:

Leaving the Mall, “Westfield Annapolis” (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.):

West Street to Spa Road

Spa Road to Hilltop Lane

Hilltop Lane/Tyler Avenue to Bay Ridge Road

Leaving Eastport (10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.):

Bay Ridge Avenue to Tyler/Hilltop Lane

Hilltop Lane to Spa Road

Spa Road to West Street

The Circulator will remain stationary at the Westin Hotel during the march. Service will resume once the march has concluded.

This event is not City-sponsored.

