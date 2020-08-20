You can now text 911 in an emergency

Text-to-911 Service is now available in Maryland. Effective today, 911 call centers across Maryland will begin accepting text messages via text-to-911 service.

Customers of the four major wireless carriers (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon) who are enrolled in their carriers’ text messaging and/or data plan can send text messages to 911 in an emergency when they are unable to place a phone call. This includes those who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or speech impaired, those who may find themselves in a situation where placing a voice call could put them in danger, or those who are experiencing a medical emergency and are unable to speak.

While a phone call is still the preferred way to contact 911, the ability to send a text message to 911 gives residents and visitors, particularly those who may have difficulty placing a voice call, better access to emergency services.

If you are in need of emergency services and unable to place a phone call:

Enter 911 in the “To” line of a new text message.

In the body of the text, enter the location of the emergency, type of help needed (polie, fire, ambulance), and a brief description of the issue.

Wait for a response and be prepared to respond to questions being as brief as possible without using slang or abbreviations.

Additional tips for using text-to-911 service:

As with all text messages, messages to 911 may take longer to receive, may be received out of order, and/or may not be received at all

If text-to-911 service in not available, you will receive a bounce back message from your carrier telling you to place a phone or relay call instead

Photos and videos cannot be received by 911 call centers

English is the preferred language for text messaging, though some limited translation services may be available in your area

Keep text messages short and simple, and avoid using slang or abbreviations

Including an additional contact on your text message may prevent it from being received by 911

Call if you can, text if you can’t

Do not send a text while driving, pull over.

