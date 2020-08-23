Video gaming and gambling continues to thrive despite COVID-19

Reuters reported earlier in May that the global video game industry is all set to gather a total revenue that could be very close to hitting the $160 ($159.3 billion to be exact) billion mark by the end of 2020. At a time when most industries are either trying to survive by minimizing losses or showing only marginal growth, gaming is estimated to report or even go past a 9.3% year-over-year growth.

Content Continues Below

The US Share: Biggest American Video Game Developers

The US is predicted to claim a majority of those billions, with a projected $90 billion in revenues by the end of 2020, just like it has for years now. The biggest American video game developers in the United States right now are:

Microsoft: The largest, richest and most resourceful American video game company is of course Microsoft’s own game development (Xbox and PC) wing

Rockstar Games: It’s worth over $3.5 billion with a number of bestselling series like Red Dead Redemption, Grand theft Auto and Max Payne

Activision Blizzard: A net worth of nearly $20 billion and ongoing revenue generators such as the COD and Diablo series

Electronic Arts (EA): The American gaming giant’s net worth is not official after 2018, which was $22.9 billion at that time

There are several other major foreign players in the video game sector that have a bigger presence in the US than they do in their home country. Sony Interactive, for example, generates more revenue in the US than in any other nation.

Online Casino Games: A $53.7 Billion Industry

Globally, the online gambling industry was confirmed to be worth $53.7 billion at the end of 2019. The numbers will take a hit and the revenues reported in the segment will be lower than 2019 in 2020. This is expected because all live games were shut down on account of Covid-19 for a better part of the year, with only just a few of the sports betting segments now opening for business. The online casinos, on the other hand, are a completely different matter altogether.

The Popularity of Online Casino Games Will Continue to Rise

After going through the stats and predictions, a few crucial observations or trends become prominent in the casino games segment for this year.

The same reasons such as social isolation and more free time has boosted the demand for casino games and the sector’s consequent revenue generation

Factors affecting the sports betting industry cannot and has not affected casino games

Desktop casinos are still the most popular ones, followed closely by the mobile casinos

Live casino games have grown in demand exponentially throughout 2020

Comprehensive web casinos are generating more revenues than in-person gaming, such as Live! Casino and Hotel, as of now. For example, Unikrn is a top online casino in terms of popularity, reliability, and revenue generation. If we take a closer look though, it’s easy to notice that Unikrn offers a comprehensive range of casino games, live casino features, classic table/card games, Bingo, progressive jackpots, and more to maximize the current market conditions.

A singular interface just makes everything from making deposits to accessing customer care a simpler, more centralized experience for players. This is a fact a large number of online casinos are starting to realize in 2020. However, the gap between realization and implementation is far too big for smaller establishments to capitalize on the trend in time.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS