Third in the Let’s Talk Justice series: Racism in Athletics

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) will host the third forum in the Let’s Talk Justice series at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 27. The forum will focus on racism in athletics.

Similar to the previous forums on June 16 and July 27, the virtual event provides an opportunity for students to share their lived experiences, identify concerns, and strategize collaborative solutions to help ensure equitable and just practices in their communities.

AACPS and CRASC are currently developing a panel for the forum, which will be broadcast live on AACPS-TV, which can be found on Channel 96 on Comcast and Broadstripe, and Channel 36 on Verizon. High definition broadcasts can be seen on Channel 996 on Comcast, Channel 496 on Broadstripe, and Channel 1961 on Verizon. The forum will also be broadcast live on AACPS’ YouTube channel.

Students interested in being a panelist may apply here by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19. Students selected for the panel will be notified by email.

AACPS students may submit questions for the panel at Let’s Talk Justice Questions by using their AACPS log-in credentials. Online question submissions are due by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25.

Questions may also be submitted on YouTube during the forum. Pertinent questions will be asked of panelists if time permits.

More information can also be found at the Let’s Talk Justice website or on the CRASC website.

