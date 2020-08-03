State postpones fall and winter sports for high schools until February 2021

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) today announced the postponement of the fall and winter sports seasons until at least February 1, 2021, but will allow student-athletes to engage in practices in the first semester as it formulates a competition schedule for the second semester.

Superintendent George Arlotto has asked Coordinator of Athletics Clayton Culp to present him with a plan to hold sport-specific practices that meet local and state health and safety guidelines for all sports during the fall. Culp is in the process of working closely with athletic directors and surveying high school coaches to develop the plan.

“There is no question that athletics are an extremely important part of the high school student experience,” Dr. Arlotto said. “The MPSSAA has created an opportunity here of which I believe we should take full advantage. I am confident that Mr. Culp and his team will do everything they can to come up with the best possible plan to move forward.

Dr. Arlotto said he expects the plan to be finalized by the first day of school.

