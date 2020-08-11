Special enrollment period for Maryland Health Exchange extended through December 15

Governor Larry Hogan and Insurance Commissioner Kathleen Birrane, insurance companies, and the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange announced last week, the reopening of the coronavirus emergency special enrollment period until December 15. More than 54,000 Marylanders enrolled in health coverage during the special enrollment period from March 16 to July 15. With today’s announcement, Maryland will offer the longest special enrollment period in the nation related to the coronavirus emergency.

“The people of our great state have endured so many personal, medical, and economic challenges, and this crisis is not yet behind us,” said Governor Hogan. “Reopening the special enrollment period is another way we are helping Marylanders weather this storm, get back on their feet, and recover.”

“As Maryland continues to battle this global pandemic, we would like to make it as easy as possible for uninsured Marylanders to address their health concerns by reopening the coronavirus special enrollment period to help our Maryland families get the health coverage they need,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

Maryland Health Connection plans cover testing, visits relating to testing, and treatment of COVID-19. Consumers will not be billed for a copay, coinsurance, or deductible for services to test, diagnose, and treat COVID-19. Marylanders do not need to be sick to enroll in coverage. This special enrollment is for private health plans only. Those who qualify for Medicaid may enroll any time of year.

To enroll, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. For free consumer assistance, call 855-642-8572 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Help is available in more than 200 languages through the call center, as well as Relay service for the Deaf and hard of hearing. Trained navigators and brokers statewide offer free help enrolling by phone.

