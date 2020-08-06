--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
‘Songs of Summer’ fundraiser planned by AMFM

| August 06, 2020, 09:00 AM

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc (AMFM) is excited to announce the launch of a new fundraiser, “Songs of Summer” (or “SOS”), featuring local musicians performing a variety of summer-themed songs.  AMFM is sending out an SOS for donations.  After giving away nearly $111,500 in COVID-related claims to over 75 musicians for more than 1,200 lost gigs, AMFM was forced to place applications for assistance on hold, effective June 1.

Each night at 7:00 p.m., through August 16th, a local musician/band will release a short, one-song video that will be shared by AMFM on its Facebook page.

Performing acts include: Timmie/Tambo Band, Bryan Ewald Family Band, Dan Haas, Davidson Exchange, Michael McHenry Tribe, Naptown Sings & Plays, Gary, Leah & Ahren, Angela Charles, Charles Kavoossi, Michael K., Carolyn, John & Miriam, Doug Segree, Jimi Davies, Jenn and Larry, Jordan Sokel, and Pajama Party & Friends.

Additionally, AMFM has partnered with PRS Guitars to help boost fundraising efforts. PRS has graciously donated a beautiful SE 245 electric guitar signed by founder Paul Reed Smith. This guitar is symbolic of summer due to its beautiful tobacco sunburst design. Each dollar donated during our SOS campaign will be entered into a raffle to win this guitar along with 2 free guitar lessons provided by local Annapolis guitarist, Bryan Ewald.  (For example, a $50.00 donation will give 50 chances to win). The guitar features classic PRS appointments, including a mahogany neck, rosewood fretboard with bird inlays, PRS-Designed stoptail bridge and tuner. The full retail price of this prize would normally be approximately $850.

Donations will be accepted via the AMFM Facebook page or through the AMFM website, www.am-fm.org, to assist Annapolis area musicians who have lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMFM was created to provide temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. The organization raises funds through donations and music events such as the AMFM Christmas Show and the “In the Vane of” series. For more information about AMFM, visit www.am-fm.org.

«