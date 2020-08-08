Smithey Law Group adds Barnett Brooks to employment law team

Smithey Law Group LLC, a law practice focusing exclusively on employment law, announces the appointment of Barnett Q. Brooks as an Of Counsel attorney with the firm, effective August 3, 2020.

A native of Maryland, Brooks served as a detective in the Baltimore Police Department before obtaining his law degree from the University of Baltimore and earning admission to the Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Florida Bar. He brings over 30 years of experience in all forms of employment law to Smithey, having represented both employers and employees in over 3,000 discrimination cases throughout his time in private practice, at multiple employment law firms, and most recently as Senior Counsel in the Employment Law Group of Johns Hopkins Health System.

At Smithey, Brooks will assist clients in matters including discrimination based on age, gender, national origin, race, religion, and disability accommodation; wrongful discharge and retaliation; employment agreements and wage and hour issues; and sexual harassment.

“I’m excited to join such a well-respected firm and represent clients in my home state at a time when employment issues related to both the COVID-19 pandemic and diversity and equality are at the forefront,” said Brooks.

“Barnett couldn’t be joining us at a better time,” echoed firm Founder Joyce Smithey. “He is a top trial lawyer with well-rounded expertise, and his vast legal experience will ensure that our team has the necessary skill set and capacity to continue helping clients face unprecedented and unexpected employment issues as we continue to grow.”

Smithey Law Group LLC, which focuses in issues related to wages, discrimination, sexual harassment and abuse, contract and severance negotiations, equal pay, medical leave and more, is located at 706 Giddings Ave, Suite 200, Annapolis, MD 21401. Learn more by calling (410) 919-2990 or visiting smitheylaw.com/

