September is National Preparedness Month. Anne Arundel County has you covered.
The month of September is recognized as National Preparedness Month, an annual opportunity for families and communities to help raise awareness and take steps to be better prepared for emergencies or disasters.
During National Preparedness Month, the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) encourages all Anne Arundel County residents to take a proactive approach in personal preparedness. Throughout this month, preparedness tips will be shared via the Anne Arundel County’s Office of Emergency Management social media accounts.
Disasters can happen anywhere, at any time, even in your home. Due to the nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of Emergency Management has decided to take this initiative virtual by offering virtual events and preparedness tips. Each week throughout the month of September will focus on a different preparedness topic, to include:
Week 1 (9/6-9/12): Pandemic Planning
- Influenza Types
- Past Pandemics
- COVID-19 Overview
- COVID-19 Go-Kit
- Planning for a Pandemic
- During a Pandemic
Week 2 (9/13-9/19): Personal Preparedness
- What is Personal Preparedness?
- Practical Skills
- Prescriptions
- Personal Needs
- Power Sources
- Paperwork
Week 3 (9/20-9/26): At-Risk Populations
- Access & Functional Needs
- Preparedness for Older Adults
- Evacuation Planning: Stay or Go?
- Assistive Technologies
- Developmental Disabilities
- Preparedness Resources
Week 4 (9/27-9/30): Economic Impact of Disasters
- Saving for Emergencies
- Gather and Safeguard Critical Information
- Insurance: Are You Covered?
An alternate format is available upon request. Contact the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600 or [email protected] . TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.
