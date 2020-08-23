Schooner Woodwind wins Tripadvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Award for Sightseeing Tours

Schooner Woodwind has announced it has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner for Sightseeing Tours. Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveler feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe.

“Our captains, crew and customer service staff do a great job in sharing their enthusiasm for sailing and their love for the Chesapeake Bay with guests from all over the area. We also do it in a manner that is very natural and genuine,“ says Captain Jennifer Kaye.

Content Continues Below

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again.”

Visit Tripadvisor to see traveler reviews and popular offerings of Annapolis Sailing Cruises: Schooner Woodwind.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Boating, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB