Registration open for Hospice of the Chesapeake’s free virtual healthcare symposium

For its third year of offering a free healthcare symposium for professionals and community members, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Chesapeake Life Center and Chesapeake Supportive Care had to think “inside” the box and move it to a computer near you. Now, anyone is welcome to register online for the Caring for the Continuum of Life 2020: A Virtual Healthcare Symposium. It will be held from 7:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Oct. 24.

The symposium will feature a morning of presentations from experts in the fields of hospice and palliative care, racial disparity in healthcare and spirituality. Two of the sessions offer free continuing education units for Maryland social workers, while all will offer insight into important end-of-life topics made more relevant by this year’s coronavirus epidemic and increased awareness into racial and cultural inequities.

After opening remarks, the first session will begin at 8 a.m. with keynote speaker Karen Bullock, Ph.D., LCSW, a professor and Assistant Dean of the School of Social Work at North Carolina State University. She will present “Racial Inequities Exacerbated by COVID-19,” reviewing recommendations for how hospice and palliative care communities can take culturally competent steps to helping individuals, families and communities to engage in restorative practices through courage, hope and leadership, during the pandemic. Professionals can earn 1.5 CEUs with this session.

From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Gloria Thomas Anderson, Ph.D., LMSW, will present “A Community Conversation: The Impact of COVID-19 and Historical Mistrust on African-American Health and Decision-Making.” Anderson will explore some of the root causes of inequities in healthcare that often perpetuate discrimination against people of color. Additionally, she will talk about the best practices for culturally competent care across faith, ethnic and cultural traditions of African-American patients and caregivers in order to ensure quality care at the end-of-life. This session also will offer 1.5 CEUs for professionals.

Between the two speakers, Dr. Eric Bush, chief medical officer for Hospice of the Chesapeake and Chesapeake Supportive Care will lead a panel of faith-based leaders in a candid conversation about race, religion, and healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. Panelists include the Rev. Dr. Henry P. Davis III, senior pastor for First Baptist Church of Highland Park in Landover, Maryland; Nadia Hassan, MBA, founder and executive director of Young Leaders Institute; and Rabbi Steve Weisman of Temple Solel in Bowie, Maryland.

Event sponsors include Gold Sponsors First Baptist Church of Highland Park and Crescent Cities Charities, Inc. For details and to register, visit www.caringforlifemd.org.

Note: The Maryland Board of Social Work Examiners certifies that this program meets the criteria for up to 3 credit hours of Category 1 continuing education for social workers in Maryland if all CEU presentations are attended.



