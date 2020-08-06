Quiet Waters Park celebrates 30 years with unveiling of commemorative poster by local artist Joe Barsin

What was once supposed to be 250 luxury homes overlooking the South River is now celebrating 30 years. Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis opened on Labor Day in 1990. The land was wrestled away from developers in 1987 and many residents felt the land should remain untouched. However, former Anne Arundel County Executive James Lighthizer had a vision for the land modeled after Druid Hill Park in Baltimore and Central Park in New York.

On Sept. 3, 1990, the former farm officially opened to the public as Quiet Waters Park. More than 20 million people (and dogs) have visited the park over the years. The park is host to two art galleries, six outdoor pavilions, an indoor facility for weddings, parties, and business meetings. For those who want some activity, the park features an ice skating rink in the winter, as well as kayaks, canoes, stand up paddle board, and bike rentals in the more temperate months.

While celebratory events were scheduled to celebrate the anniversary, the Coronavirus had other ideas and they were placed on hold. However, today, the Anne Arundel County County Executive Steuart Pittman and Director of Recreation and Park, Rick Anthony presided over the unveiling of a commemorative poster by a local artist to mark the occasion.

The magnificent poster highlights the unique features of the park and was created by local artist, Joe Barsin. Joe’s work is prevalent throughout the Mid-Atlantic region to include his Maryland “Treasure the Chesapeake” license plate and art for Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Fish for a Cure, Annapolis Film Festival, Downtown Annapolis Partnership and more .

Now, three decades later the park attracts over one million visitors a year. The crown jewel of Anne Arundel County’s park system has been established as a beloved haven of sanctuary and sanity for its patrons, who praise its paths, forested groves, tucked-away gardens and spectacular water views.

“In celebration of the 30th anniversary we wanted to create something special that would honor the beauty and features of the park and that all the dedicated park visitors would enjoy,” said Rick Anthony, Director of Recreation and Parks.

The commemorative poster will be available for purchase in two sizes for $15.00 and $5.00. A limited amount of posters are signed by the artist and will cost $30.00. All sales will benefit the Friends of Quiet Waters Park.

The park is open 7am to dusk 7-days a week. Admission is $6 per car per day and an annual permit is $30. There is no cost to walk or bicycle into the park.

Currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, admission fees are waived during the week for residents and visitors to enjoy the park. The fee will be collected on weekends.

For more information, visit the Quiet Waters Park website.

