Police searching for flasher in Odenton

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for man who pulled his pants down in front of two teens walking in an Odenton nature preserve.

On August 26, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for a report of an indecent exposure at the Piney Orchard Nature Preserve near the area of the 800 block of Thicket Court in Odenton.

Two juvenile victims reported they were on the trail behind their residence when an unknown adult male pulled his shorts down, exposing his genitals. The victims ran home and informed their parents who contacted police.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, wearing running gear and a wool flat top hat.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Western District Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-8760 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

