--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Police searching for flasher in Odenton

| August 27, 2020, 04:16 PM

Rams Head

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for man who pulled his pants down in front of two teens walking in an Odenton nature preserve.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

On August 26, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for a report of an indecent exposure at the Piney Orchard Nature Preserve near the area of the 800 block of Thicket Court in Odenton.

Two juvenile victims reported they were on the trail behind their residence when an unknown adult male pulled his shorts down, exposing his genitals. The victims ran home and informed their parents who contacted police.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, wearing running gear and a wool flat top hat.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Western District Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-8760 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»