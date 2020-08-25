Police investigating mid-day stabbing in Glen Burnie

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a mid-day stabbing yesterday that sent one man to a local hopsital with non-life threatening injuries.

On August 24, 2020 at 12:25 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 400 block of Old Stage Road for a fight in progress involving a knife.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male subject with a stab wound to his chest. The victim was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One witness advised there was a large crowd in front of the building and a fight broke out between a male and female, but did not see a knife.

Eastern District Detectives are investigating and are attempting to gather additional information from the victim. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

