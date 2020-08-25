--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Police investigating mid-day stabbing in Glen Burnie

| August 25, 2020, 09:35 AM

Rams Head

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a mid-day stabbing yesterday that sent one man to a local hopsital with non-life threatening injuries.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

On August 24, 2020 at 12:25 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 400 block of Old Stage Road for a fight in progress involving a knife.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male subject with a stab wound to his chest. The victim was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One witness advised there was a large crowd in front of the building and a fight broke out between a male and female, but did not see a knife.

Eastern District Detectives are investigating and are attempting to gather additional information from the victim. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«