Police investigating attempted murder-suicide in Pasadena

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide that left a Pasadena woman in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and her estranged partner dead.

On Friday, August 7, 2020 at approximately 12:30 am., the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Departments responded to the 300 block of Ridge Road, Pasadena, Maryland for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located two persons suffering from gunshot wounds. The adult female victim was transported to a local Trauma Center for treatment of her life threatening injuries. The other person suffering from a gunshot wound was identified as a thirty-three year old male from the 800 block of Willys Drive, Arnold, Maryland, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and the investigation revealed the deceased male was estranged from the adult female victim. Evidence indicated he entered the residence where the adult female confronted him at which time he shot her. He then used the same firearm and took his own life.

This is a very active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700.

