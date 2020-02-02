Paul Reed Smith and Maryland Hall take Music School for Aspiring Musicians virtual for 2020

This Summer, Maryland Hall and Paul Reed Smith present the “2nd Annual Music School for Aspiring Musicians” virtually this year. The school’s teachers are top professional musicians to include renowned guitar maker Paul Reed Smith, legendary drummer Dennis Chambers, YouTube guitar teaching experts Tim Pierce and Tyler Larson, Session Directors, Gary Grainger (groove & bass) and Greg Grainger (groove & drums), known worldwide as the “Grainger Brothers” as well as some of Maryland’s best to include Michael Ault (guitar), Bryan Ewald (guitar), Benjie Porecki (keys), Mia Samone (vocals), and Bill Nelson (guitar). When faced with the challenge of continuing the successful summer Music School (launched in August 2019) under COVID-19 restrictions, Smith, the entire teaching staff and the Maryland Hall team decided to make the school/summer camp accessible worldwide by offering a live virtual 4-day event August 10-13, 2020. Open to musicians and enthusiasts of all ages around the world. Be ready for a fun experience of learning music with some of the world’s gifted teachers, all from the comfort of your home.

The school’s theme is “Understanding Rhythm, Harmony, and Melody Makes You a Better Musician.” All sessions will be taught via live video stream and will include extensive interactive portions for students of all skillsets, ages and instruments to engage with the teachers. Through a Master Class online environment, all attendees will be given real ways to view music, experience music and improve their abilities to play music through this experience. Master classes will include how to groove, harmony and music theory, beginner and advanced guitar, melody, keyboard, vocals, drums and bass. “This is a tremendous opportunity for musicians to learn directly from these amazing teachers. Imagine learning how to groove from Dennis Chambers, or improving your technique with Tyler Larson and Tim Pierce. That kind of input can help skyrocket your playing,” says Paul Reed Smith.

This special summer virtual school is recommended to anyone ages 10 and up with an affinity for music. Testimonials from the 2019 School include:

“My son participated in the School and I am so amazed by the progress he made…you may be surprised to learn it wasn’t the musical growth, although that was amazing as well, it was his growth as a person.”

Jake Robuck, another participant said,

“Every day I would come home and practice the concepts I learned and couldn’t wait to return the next day to learn more. The School opened my eyes to whole new realms of possibility in composing and playing music while also being thoroughly enjoyable. Every instructor was so engaged and willing to help. I could really tell everyone there shared my excitement and love for music, which was a great feeling.”

Details:

What: Maryland Hall & Paul Reed Smith Present 2nd Annual Music School for Aspiring Musicians –Online this year

& Paul Reed Smith Present 2nd Annual Music School for Aspiring Musicians –Online this year When: Monday, August 10 through Thursday, August 13, Daily from 11 am – 4:30 pm (US Eastern Time)

Monday, August 10 through Thursday, August 13, Daily from 11 am – 4:30 pm (US Eastern Time) Where : Online! Livestreamed from Maryland Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

: Online! Livestreamed from Maryland Hall in Annapolis, Maryland Tuition: $100/person for all 4 days of all interactive Master classes

$100/person for all 4 days of all interactive Master classes How: For more information and to register, visit marylandhallmusicschool.com. Scholarships are available for Maryland based students through a grant from the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians’ (AMFM) David Glaser Education Fund. For Scholarship information, contact the Maryland Hall Education Department at [email protected] .

About the Session Directors & Guest Teachers:

Paul Reed Smith – Session Director

Smith is an internationally known guitar maker, musician and guitar player. In addition to performing and recording with his own band, Paul has played with artists such as Santana, Alter Bridge and the Doobie Brothers. He was honored by Vintage Guitar Magazine as a Hall of Fame inductee 2011 and was named Maryland’s Small Business Owner Person of the Year in 2002.

Dennis Chambers – Guest Teacher

Chambers is an American drummer who has recorded and performed with John Scofield, George Duke, Brecker Brothers, Santana, Parliament/Funkadelic, John McLaughlin, Niacin, Mike Stern, CAB, Greg Howe, and many others. He was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 2001. Despite a lack of formal training, Chambers has become famous among drummers for his special techniques and speed. Chambers is particularly regarded for his ability to play “in the pocket.” He has helped many young drummers, the most prominent being Tony Royster, Jr. Chambers began drumming at the age of four years, and was gigging in Baltimore-area nightclubs by the age of six.

Tim Pierce – Guest Teacher

Tim Pierce is an American Session Guitarist who was named as one of the Top 10 Session Guitarists by Guitar World Magazine. Over 230K subscribers follow his guitar lessons on YouTube. His Session Guitar Work can be heard on more than 1000 records and his studio Guitar Recording Credits include: Crowded House, Christina Aguilera, Seal, Avril Lavigne, Tracy Chapman, Joe Cocker, Ricky Martin, Meat Loaf, Rod Stewart, Elton John, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Rob Thomas, Rick Springfield, Phil Collins, Madonna, Toy Matinee, Don Henley, Santana, Rascal Flatts, Chris Isaak, Jewel, Faith Hill, Celine Dion, Dave Matthews Band, John Legend, Gavin Degraw, Mika, Carolina Liar, Goo Goo Dolls, Uncle Kracker, Josh Groban, Mylie Cyrus, Demi Lovato, David Cook, Adam Lambert, Daniel Powter, Kris Allen, Jack’s Mannequin, The Band Perry, Shinedown, Jason Mraz, Kelly Clarkson, Il Volo, Lana Del Ray, Gloriana, Colbie Caillat, and many others.

Tyler Larson – Guest Teacher

Tyler Larson is a musician of many influences. With over fifteen years experience playing the guitar, he’s appeared on several studio albums, performed with many diverse artists, and studied with some of the most renowned guitarists on the planet, including Tomo Fujita, Joe Stump, Dave Fiuczynski, Dave Tronzo, and others. After earning a B.M. Degree from the Berklee College of Music, he began his career as a professional musician. In 2015, Larson founded Music is Win, which has carved out a deep niche in the music scene, with its videos amassing over 200,000,000 views to date and 1.04M subscribers on YouTube. Larson is also the creator of the extremely popular Guitar Super System, which has enrolled tens of thousands of guitar players to date. Larson has received endorsements from PRS Guitars, Universal Audio, Victory Amps, Adam Audio, and many other esteemed companies. He’s been featured in various online and print publications, including Guitar World, Guitar Player Magazine, Ultimate-Guitar, InTune Magazine, and more.

Gary Grainger – Session Director

Gary Grainger’s seamless approach to virtually any style of music makes him one of the most sought after bass players in the world. He has performed and done thousands of recordings, tours and TV appearances with such notable artists as John Scofield, Dennis Chambers, Nancy Wilson, Nelson Rangel, George Duke, Maysa, Ken Navaro, Acoustic Alchemy, Eric Marienthal and Bill Evans.

Greg Grainger – Session Director

A skilled architect of rhythm, Greg Grainger is surprisingly fresh in his artistry and musical perspective. Upon hearing him, it is easy to see why Whitney Houston signed him for her 1988 world tour, why Britain’s Rhythm Magazine called his work “solid and tasteful” dubbing him a “rhythm master” and why he is the drummer for international jazz artists such as Acoustic Alchemy and Kim Waters. Along with being a highly skilled drummer and teacher, he was the Musical Director for Maysa (the voice of Incognito’s Deep Waters and A Shade of Blue). In addition, at the age of 14, Greg was awarded a scholarship to the highly respected Peabody Conservatory of Music at Johns Hopkins University.

