Overnight fire heavily damages Annapolis home

The Annapolis Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire in a vacant dwelling on Janice Drive in the City’s 8th ward.

Content Continues Below

At about 01:20am on August 7, 2020, the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 Block of Janice drive for a dwelling fire which was reported by a neighbor.

Photos: Annapolis Fire Department

Fire Crews arrived on location of a single story single family home with a basement with heavy fire showing from the 1st floor and basement windows. Initial arriving crews attacked the fire externally before making entry into the structure for an interior attack.

However, due to the compromised safety and stability of the dwelling, fire crews were ordered out of the structure and continued their attack on the fire from the exterior.

The fire was brought under control in under 20 minutes. It took a total of 40 Firefighters with assistance from Anne Arundel County, and Naval District Washington Fire Departments to extinguished the blaze.

According to the homeowner the home was vacant and there were no reported injuries to civilians or fire department personnel.

There is no estimate of damage to the home and the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.



Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB