Opportunity Builders names new CEO to lead organization

Marsha Legg has joined Opportunity Builders, Inc. (OBI) as the new CEO on July 20, 2020. Ms. Legg comes to OBI after spending the last eight years at The League for People with Disabilities, where she most recently served as the Senior Vice President, Workforce & Community Engagement.

Ms. Legg has over 20 years of experience in the disability industry, with vast experience in overseeing all aspects of disability programs and operations. She has a strong track record of strategically growing existing services and developing new programs to meet the unmet needs of adults and children with disabilities.

Originally from Chestertown on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Ms. Legg spent some time in North Carolina before moving to Baltimore City in 1998. She received her Bachelors of Science degree in Psychology from Elon University in 1998 and her Masters in Education & Human Development from George Washington University in 2009. While much of her work has been focused in Baltimore City, Ms. Legg is no stranger to Anne Arundel County, as she has worked closely with Anne Arundel County Public Schools, DORS, and also with many local employers, including Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Anne Arundel Community College.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the OBI family! I look forward to working closely with the staff, the community, and the individuals and families that we support – particularly as we navigate these unprecedented times together. I humbly embrace the challenge of developing new and innovative ways to help people with disabilities live their best lives as fully participating members of society, and am beyond excited as I think about the opportunities that lie ahead for OBI,” stated Ms. Legg.

Ms. Legg also maintains active involvement in the disability community through charity work and service on various boards and committees. She is currently the President of the Maryland Works Board of Directors and the Vice Chair of the Maryland State Rehabilitation Council.

