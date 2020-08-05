OPINION: Pittman’s Political Science
I’m County Exec Stu Pittman, forget real science
My political science is where I put my reliance
It may not make sense, it may even be stupid, man
But you better obey because I’m Stu Pittman.
Covid Death rates are low, hospitalizations are too
But my political science dictates fear and restrictions anew
So even with an infection rate below five per cent
I’ve got more Covid orders, I’ll never relent
My political science says Covid comes out after ten,
So, bars must stop serving alcohol then!
Food after ten is ok, this isn’t about protecting people
It’s really about training them to obey me like sheeple.
A casino serving liquor? Well, that’s all right
Covid doesn’t care if you drink there all night
A bar is really different. It makes perfect sense, man
Says the political science of Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman
I fine businesses confused by rules that change every day
I’m running the show, they better do what I say
CDC and Pediatricians say reopening classrooms is safe and ok
My political scientists at the teachers’ union refuse-so I say no way!
Progressives love dictating to everyone else, you see
I love making rules for you, that don’t apply to me
I go to big protests; my political science says Covid’s not there
it’s in churches, schools, and bars- so you better beware!
I only listen to experts if they agree with me,
So Chief Altomare you will no longer see.
Forget Altomare’s record, my political science says racism’s systemic
Effectively protecting everyone is just an old fashioned gimmick
My political science is great for progressives,
It’s an excuse that justifies all our excesses!
We’ll dismantle the economy, education, and the police, too
While we pretend it’s all about protecting you!
Herb McMillan, an airline captain, served on the Annapolis City Council for one term and in the Maryland House of Delegates for 12 years. He may be reached at [email protected]
