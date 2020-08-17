Oncology Radio: New podcast launched by Maryland Oncology Hematology

Maryland Oncology Hematology (MOH) is excited to announce the premiere of Oncology Radio, a podcast dedicated to the latest breakthroughs and discussions in cancer care. MOH is the largest independent oncology practice in Maryland, providing advanced cancer care throughout the region.

Making its Debut September 1st, 2020, Oncology Radio will feature oncology experts from around the country as they discuss the latest in innovations and treatments. Hosted by medical oncologist Dr. Shannon O’Connor, the first episode will feature esteemed physician Mark Roschewski, MD, a clinician-scientist and the clinical director of the Lymphoid Malignancies Branch (LYMB) of the Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute (NCI). Dr. O’Connor and Dr. Roschewski will be discussing new research in cancer treatment regarding COVID-19 in cancer patients.

Over the last few years, podcasts have become increasingly popular. According to the Podcast Trends Report 2019, 82 percent of people said they listen to podcasts more than 8 hours each week, and 50 percent said they spend more time listening to podcasts than they do on social media. The team at MOH knew that getting the latest information directly to physicians, patients, and the public would increase awareness of the advances in cancer care.

“We are thrilled to launch this new podcast and bring information directly to the public,” said Mark Lamplugh, head of Marketing and Growth at MOH. “This podcast was created to better educate physicians and patients on all aspects of cancer treatment, current nonprofits, research, and prevention.”

To review the Oncology Radio upcoming schedule, you can visit them atwww.spreaker.com/user/oncologyradio.

MOH is proud to be part of the scientific community dedicated to advancing cancer treatments around the world. Their team of doctors and oncology professionals specializes in caring for patients with cancer and blood disorders, providing access to innovative therapies and the latest technologies.

To schedule an appointment with the MOH cancer care team, visit MarylandOncology.com.

