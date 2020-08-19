--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
No fans for the BYU opener for Navy Football

| August 19, 2020, 01:23 PM

Season ticket holders for Navy football were notified earlier today that they will not have a chance to see Navy take on Brigham Young University for the opening game of the 2020 season at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Labor Day.

Fans hoping to see the game will have to tune into ESPN for the 8:00pm kickoff on Monday, September 7, 2020.

In an email sent to season ticket holders, Athletic Director Chet Gladchuck said,

“Today, in our judgment, fans in the stands, even socially distanced and with a wide-array of protocols in place, still present a concerning risk for COVID transmission. We are still optimistic there will be home football games this season where our season ticket holders will be extended the opportunity to personally attend.  Improving conditions may dictate justification to open our gates in a setting with extensive safety protocols being appropriately administered. Every season ticket holder will be provided with information via email in regard to their ticket and attendance options over the next day.

Decisions on media attendance are being made on a game to game basis this season, so we are not sure what coverage we will be able to provide, but be sure to check back here and we will let you know.

«