Neighbor assaults Severn woman with ignited stream of lighter fluid

Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a Severn man and charged him with various assault charges after he squirted ignited lighter fluid onto a neighbor.

On August 4, 2020 at approximately 1:10am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for an assault outside of a residence in the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle in Severn.

The adult female victim was outside her residence smoking a cigarette when the suspect squirted lighter fluid at her through a flame from a lighter, causing the lighter fluid to ignite.

The suspect attempted to hit the victim twice with the ignited stream.

The suspect then fled. The victim did not require medical treatment.

Officers located the suspect in a vehicle on Route 100 where he was taken into custody and charged with 1st and 2nd degree assault. The suspect was identified as a 53-year old man from the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle who is being held without bond until a hearsing scheduled for tomorrow.

