--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Neighbor assaults Severn woman with ignited stream of lighter fluid

| August 04, 2020, 09:26 AM

Rams Head

Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a Severn man and charged him with various assault charges after he squirted ignited lighter fluid onto a neighbor.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

On August 4, 2020 at approximately 1:10am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for an assault outside of a residence in the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle in Severn.

The adult female victim was outside her residence smoking a cigarette when the suspect squirted lighter fluid at her through a flame from a lighter, causing the lighter fluid to ignite.

The suspect attempted to hit the victim twice with the ignited stream.

The suspect then fled. The victim did not require medical treatment.

Officers located the suspect in a vehicle on Route 100 where he was taken into custody and charged with 1st and 2nd degree assault. The suspect was identified as a 53-year old man from the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle who is being held without bond until a hearsing scheduled for tomorrow.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«