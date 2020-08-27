Navy Football Virtual Fanfest this Sunday

The Naval Academy Athletic Association will host a Navy football Virtual Fan Fest on Sunday afternoon to get fans ready for the 2020 season. Annapolis Area Chick-fil-A and Annapolis Area Papa John’s Pizza are supporting sponsors of the Virtual Fan Fest.

Navy fans should check on all of the Navy athletics social channels – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube – throughout the event and are encouraged to like, share and comment on posts for a chance to win Navy prize packs.

There is still time to submit a recipe for our crowdsourced Navy football tailgate cookbook. Fans can email their recipes to [email protected].

Schedule of Events:

4:00 pm – A look back at the 2019 Navy football season, presented by USAA ( Twitter , YouTube, Instagram and Facebook ).

, YouTube, Instagram and ). 4:15 pm – Where are you joining from? Help us fill out a map of the United States where fans are tuning in from, presented by Navy Federal Credit Union ( Twitter , Instagram and Facebook )

, Instagram and ) 4:30 pm – Tailgate Cookbook released ( Twitter , Instagram and Facebook)

, Instagram and Facebook) 5:15 pm – Drum & Bugle Corps Performance presented by USAA (Twiter, YouTube and Facebook)

5:30 pm – Navy football Trivia Contest presented by First Command ( Twitter and Instagram)

and Instagram) 6:00 pm – Navy cheerleading performances ( Twitter , YouTube and Instagram)

, YouTube and Instagram) 6:10 pm – Crab Race presented by Navy Mutual (Twitter, YouTube and Instagram)

6:15 pm – Interviews with senior slot back Myles Fells (6:15 pm), senior quarterback Dalen Morris (6:25 pm), senior cornerback Cam Kinley (6:35 pm) and junior linebacker Diego Fagot (6:45 pm) with Pete Medhurst, presented by “United Health Group” (Facebook)

7:00 pm – 2015 Army – Navy Game Watch party presented by USAA (Facebook)

