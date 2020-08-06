Navy Football: out with Notre Dame; in with Brigham Young

Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk announced today that Navy will play host to BYU on Monday, Sept. 7 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in a game that will be nationally televised by ESPN. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm.

Navy and Notre Dame, who have met every year on the gridiron since 1927, will not play in 2020, ending the longest continuous intersectional rivalry in college football at 93 games. Gladchuk and Notre Dame Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick have agreed to extend the contract between the two schools to 2032.

Content Continues Below

Navy and Notre Dame were originally scheduled to play on August 29 in Dublin, Ireland, but due to COVID-19 the game was moved to Annapolis and was slated to be played on Labor Day Weekend at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

When it was announced that Notre Dame would join the Atlantic Coast Conference for the 2020 season, it eliminated the chance for Navy and Notre Dame to play this season. The ACC’s member schools can only play one nonconference game this fall and it must be played in the home state of the ACC school.

“Obviously many will be disappointed that our longstanding competitive streak with Notre Dame will be interrupted due to the scheduling circumstances imposed by the pandemic. However, we have agreed that Navy and Notre Dame will continue as one of college football’s longest intersectional matchups through our extension and I appreciate Notre Dame making this a priority,” said Gladchuk.

“Looking ahead, we have created an exciting and anticipated matchup in Annapolis with one of college football’s storied programs in BYU. This game will bring great national exposure for the Naval Academy, Annapolis, our state and Navy football. Although attendance in our stadium will be regulated and greatly reduced with fan welfare and social distancing guidelines in effect, a national television audience will enjoy watching two of college football’s most storied programs kick off the season in a primetime environment.”

Notre Dame and Navy first started playing in 1927. The relationship has continued to grow stronger in subsequent years. The extension reflects the intent of both schools that, despite the exceptional circumstances of COVID-19 and 2020, to continue playing well into the future.

BYU is an exciting replacement for the Irish. Last year, the Cougars posted a 7-6 record against a brutal schedule and earned wins over Tennessee, USC and Boise State.

This year’s game will mark the third meeting between Navy and BYU. The two teams met in the inaugural Holiday Bowl in 1978 with Navy coming away with a thrilling 23-16 victory. BYU has played in Annapolis on only one occasion, in 1989.

Navy will not replace Lafayette on the schedule and will stay with 11 games for the 2020 season. The BYU game completes the five-game season ticket package which also includes home dates against Temple (Sept. 26), Houston (Oct. 24), Tulsa (Nov. 7) and Memphis (Nov. 14).

Navy will return a game to Provo, Utah at a date and time to be determined.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports