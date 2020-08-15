More than 170 live music events this summer in Downtown Annapolis

As most businesses have been given permission to reopen, one industry category remains mostly closed. That is the arts and entertainment industry. A few have found creative ways to be partially open with virtual events or very small intimate events.

Two organizations in Annapolis have been working to provide work for the local musicians that have lost work from closed venues and canceled events and festivals. Hosting music outdoors at socially distanced tables has created a safe outlet for the musicians and the public. The City has also provided safety teams during peak hours that will take people’s temperature and provide free masks while downtown.

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership has worked with five restaurants on Market Space to host 107 outdoor music performances this summer between June and mid-September. You can enjoy live music while seated at socially distanced tables Thursday through Sunday.The Inner West Street Association expanded its traditional Dinner Under the Stars event on West Street to Wednesday through Sunday evenings with music nightly. This summer they will host over 70 outdoor music performances you can watch from socially distanced dining tables of six different restaurants.

“The goal is to keep people employed and businesses open in a safe manner. It truly takes a willing partnership of restaurants working together to keep these outdoor dining events fun and safe,” said Erik Evans the Executive Director of both organizations.

You can also occasionally find live music in downtown Annapolis at other outdoor dining areas including Galway Bay Irish Restaurant, Reynolds Tavern, Red Red Wine Bar, and Buddy Crab and Ribs. As safety is a prime concern you must be seated at a dining table to watch these performances and masks should be worn when you are not seated.

