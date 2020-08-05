Millersville shooting sends man to hospital, child suffers minor injuries

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Millersville last night which sent one man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and injured a child who was struck by debris.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at approximately 7:10pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Old Mill Road for a report of a shooting.

An adult male victim was in front of his residence when he was shot by an unknown suspect. The suspect fired several gunshots, striking the victim multiple times. The suspect then fled in an unknown vehicle.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his upper body.

Detectives recovered over 300 grams of suspected marijuana from the scene outside of the victim’s residence.

Additionally, a resident of a neighboring residence told detectives she was sitting with her small child in a chair inside her residence when her child was struck by what is believed to be debris caused by the fired rounds. The child did not require medical treatment.

The suspect is described as a black male, with a thin build, wearing light colored clothing.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

