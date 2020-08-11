Mid Mom and Naval Academy instructor competing for Ms. Veteran America

A U.S. Naval Academy economics instructor, Lt. Yvonne Armstrong, was recently selected as a finalist for Ms. Veteran America.

The purpose of the competition is to showcase “the woman beyond the uniform” with proceeds of the event benefiting homeless veteran women and their children through Final Salute, Inc.

“As a finalist for Ms. Veteran America, my hope is to raise awareness of homeless women veterans and their children, which is currently the fastest growing homeless population in America,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong began her naval career as an enlisted mess management specialist (MS), when she joined the Navy in 2003 after facing hardship as a single mother. Wanting to further her education, she became the first female student from the United States to attend the Rotterdam School of Management’s Master of Science Maritime Economics and Logistics (MEL) Program in The Netherlands. Graduating with merit, she accepted a seat at the Naval Postgraduate School and received her commission in 2010, using her education to become an addition to the Supply Corps community.

After receiving her commission, her first assignment was with Navy Cargo Handling Battalion Eight as the assistant administrative officer, headquarters assistant company commander, public affairs officer and certified drug & alcohol program advisor. In 2013 she served as the only Reserve supply corps officer in the U.S. Navy to teach the instructional vocation summer camp program Logistics, Acquisition & Supply System Operations (LASSO) at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Between 2012 and 2018 she went on to work with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 27 and also served as the senior supply officer of over 700 seabees with Amphibious Construction Battalion.

Today, Armstrong is an asset to midshipmen in the classroom, teaching students in the Naval Academy Economics department as the only active duty Supply Corps officer on campus serving as an instructor. She is well known on the yard for having enjoyable and educational classes, teaching the course materials thoroughly and efficiently, while educating students about real-world economics to better prepare them for life in the fleet. Her favorite aspect of working at the Naval Academy is mentoring midshipmen to help them develop a successful career as officers in the Navy. Her son, Zion is currently a Midshipman at the Naval Academy.

In her free time, Armstrong supports her local community of veterans. A particular focus of hers is combating homelessness among veterans and educating others on how to achieve financial freedom. Additionally, she is an active member of her church community and runs a prayer group for midshipmen.

Armstrong has a personal connection to the mission of the Ms. Veteran American competition.

“I enlisted in the Navy in 2003 as a mess cook. At the time I had just lost my mother suddenly from a major heart attack,” said Armstrong. “I was recently divorced with my three year old son. I had absolutely no support system and I was working two other jobs besides being in the military. Things ultimately got so bad that I found myself homeless for a period and pretending to use the public swimming pool just so my son and I could take a shower. I look back on that time and wish there was someone like me who could have encouraged and inspired me. To come back and encourage, inspire, motivate and advocate for those women who feel invisible and hopeless.”

The 2020 Ms Veteran America competition is scheduled to be held virtually for Oct. 11 in Orlando, Florida, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel. For more information about the competition, visit www.msveteranamerica.org/

