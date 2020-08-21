--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
MD 174 intersection improvements complete in Severn

| August 21, 2020, 04:45 PM

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has completed MD 174 (Reece Road) at Severn Road intersection improvements in Anne Arundel County. The $1.8 million project began in September 2019.

Completed improvements include:

  • A new left-turn-only lane from eastbound Reece Road to northbound Severn Road

  • A longer right-turn lane from westbound Reece Road to northbound Severn Road

  • Curb and gutter replacement

  • Milling, paving and striping

  • Drainage improvements

Contractor Rustler Construction, Inc. of Upper Marlboro performed the work.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov.  For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

