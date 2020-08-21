MD 174 intersection improvements complete in Severn

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has completed MD 174 (Reece Road) at Severn Road intersection improvements in Anne Arundel County. The $1.8 million project began in September 2019.

Content Continues Below

Completed improvements include:

A new left-turn-only lane from eastbound Reece Road to northbound Severn Road

A longer right-turn lane from westbound Reece Road to northbound Severn Road

Curb and gutter replacement

Milling, paving and striping

Drainage improvements

Contractor Rustler Construction, Inc. of Upper Marlboro performed the work.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS