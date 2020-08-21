MD 174 intersection improvements complete in Severn
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has completed MD 174 (Reece Road) at Severn Road intersection improvements in Anne Arundel County. The $1.8 million project began in September 2019.
Completed improvements include:
-
A new left-turn-only lane from eastbound Reece Road to northbound Severn Road
-
A longer right-turn lane from westbound Reece Road to northbound Severn Road
-
Curb and gutter replacement
-
Milling, paving and striping
-
Drainage improvements
Contractor Rustler Construction, Inc. of Upper Marlboro performed the work.
For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.
