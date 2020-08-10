Maryland’s positivity rate hits all-time low at 3.62%

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland’s statewide COVID-19 positivity rate has reached another new all-time low of 3.62%. With state officials focused on addressing infection rates among young people, the governor announced that the positivity rate among Marylanders under 35 has dropped nearly 30% since July 23, to 4.78%. The state’s hospitalization metrics continue to plateau, with ICU beds dropping below 120 for the first time since July 14.

Statewide Positivity Rate Is Record Low 3.62%. Maryland’s seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to 3.62%—the lowest level reported since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is 3.19%. The statewide positivity rate has been under 5% since June 25, and is now 86.4% lower than its April 17 peak.

Total Current Hospitalizations Are 534, ICU Bed Levels Decline to 119. There are 534 total current COVID-19 hospitalizations—an increase of 9 over the past 24 hours. There are 119 ICU beds in use—a decrease of 9.

Baltimore City and Baltimore County Positivity Rates at Lowest Levels Since Late March; Only Two Jurisdictions Have Positivity Rates Above 5%; Worcester County Drops Back Down.

The positivity rate for Baltimore City has dropped to 4.49%—the lowest level since March 23, and down more than 83% from its peak on April 19.

The positivity rate for Baltimore County has dropped to 4.54%—the lowest level since March 25, and down more than 73% from its peak on April 20.

The positivity rate for Prince George’s County has dropped to another record low: 5.40%—and down more than 87% from its peak on May 2.

The positivity rate for Worcester County has dropped back down to 3.78%. The positivity rate is above 5% in only two jurisdictions: Prince George’s (5.40%) and Queen Anne’s (5.10%).

Positivity Rate Among Marylanders Under 35 Continues to Decline, Down to 4.78%. Over the last several weeks, state health officials have focused on addressing rising infection rates among young people. The positivity rate among Marylanders under 35 has steadily declined over the last two weeks, down nearly 30% since July 23.

Nearly 1.5 Million Tests Conducted, 17.5% of Population Tested. In total, Maryland has now conducted 1,468,470 COVID-19 tests, including 29,532 tests over the last 24 hours. 1,056,810 Marylanders have now been tested for COVID-19, representing 17.5% of the state’s population.

215 COVID-19 Testing Sites Available. Marylanders can plan to be tested at one of 215 testing sites by visiting COVIDtest.maryland.gov.

