Maryland Humanities names Lindsey Baker as new Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Maryland Humanities is pleased to announce Lindsey Baker as its new Executive Director. Baker has worked for more than twelve years as an action-oriented, nonprofit leader whose work has always been firmly grounded in community engagement, racial equity, transparency, and inclusivity. As a long-time partner of Maryland Humanities, Baker has first-hand experience with many of Maryland Humanities’ programs and connects deeply with the organization’s work as a means of enriching the lives of Marylanders across the state.

Most recently, Baker served as the Executive Director of Patapsco Heritage Greenway. Prior to that, she spent nearly a decade as the Executive Director of the Laurel Historical Society. Baker led these organizations’ efforts to build capacity, expand access, and work with a network of partners to share a more inclusive narrative of history.

“With the expert assistance of Marcum LLP, our leadership transition consulting firm, we engaged in a nationwide search to find a strong, innovative leader, who would propel us forward on our path to promote public understanding and appreciation of the humanities in Maryland,” says Cynthia Raposo, Board Chair at Maryland Humanities. “We happened to find that leader right here in Maryland, and we look forward with enthusiasm to Lindsey’s leadership.”

Baker’s commitment to the museum field and to nonprofit leadership has led her to a variety of service positions. She has served on the boards of the Small Museum Association and Anacostia Trails Heritage Area. She became deeply involved in the national museum field and was appointed Chair of the Small Museum Administrator’s Committee of the American Alliance of Museums, where she also served on the National Program Committee. She has also served on the Leadership Nominating Committee and Small Museums Committee for the American Association of State and Local History. Baker currently serves on the boards of Friends of Patuxent, the Maryland Museum Association, and Hike It Baby.

Baker succeeds Phoebe Stein, who in May became President of the Federation of State Humanities Councils, the national membership and advocacy organization for the 56 state and territorial humanities councils. “Lindsey has deep, strong, and long-standing experience leading in Maryland’s cultural sector as the Executive Director of both Patapsco Heritage Greenway and the Laurel Historical Society,” says Stein, who served as Maryland Humanities’ Executive Director for nearly 12 years. “Lindsey’s passion for the humanities, her work with state and local government, her nonprofit consulting background, and her commitment to centering anti-racism and racial equity make her an ideal choice as Maryland Humanities’ next Executive Director.”

Baker received her Master’s Degree from the University of Delaware in History with a Concentration in Museum Studies. She is a proud alumna of Goucher College, having graduated cum laude with History Honors.

“I believe in the power of humanities to help us make sense of the changing world around us,” says Baker. ”Building empathy, giving context to our experiences, and allowing for the respectful exchange of different points of view are what make the humanities so essential to building a better future. For this reason, I am beyond thrilled to begin working with the staff and board of Maryland Humanities to explore new ways to engage Marylanders across the state in our impactful work.”

Baker’s first day with the organization was August 3.

