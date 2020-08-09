Maryland Humanities awards CARES grants to five local organizations

Maryland Humanities announces a total of $515,000 in funding for 100 Maryland nonprofit organizations ($5,150 per organization) through its CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act Emergency Relief Grants Fund. Recipients of the general operating grants include museums, historic sites, preservation & historical societies, and community & cultural organizations. The fund helps ensure that humanities organizations continue to provide opportunities for Maryland’s diverse communities to access and engage with public history, cultural heritage, and civic learning. The final roster of grantees represents 22 counties and Baltimore City. These grants are funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.

Board Member and Grants Committee Chair Dr. Maarten Pereboom, who is Dean of the Fulton School of Liberal Arts at Salisbury University, says, “Through the process of awarding 100 grants to wonderful organizations across the State of Maryland, we at Maryland Humanities were reminded again of how our communities connect and become stronger by exploring the human experience together. We were so grateful to be part of a process that, with the generous support of the CARES Act, validates and sustains this important work through these challenging times.”

Content Continues Below

“We are thankful to be one of many organizations to receive relief from Maryland Humanities during these most unsettling times that have gripped our nation,” says CityLit Project Executive Director Carla Du Pree. “These past few months have been particularly difficult for a small organization like ours that has worked tirelessly over 15 years to present meaningful programs that address our humanity. We couldn’t be more grateful for this recognition of our good work.”

“Congress recognizes the vital role the cultural sector plays in creating vibrant communities, both in the dynamic programs these organizations offer and in the jobs they create. We are honored to fulfill their investment in the humanities as part of the CARES Act,” says Aaron Heinsman, Acting Executive Director at Maryland Humanities. “Each of these organizations makes a unique and valuable impact on our state’s cultural and educational landscape.”

Anne Arundel grantees are listed below. To learn more about our CARES Act Emergency Relief Grants, visit www.mdhumanities.org/grants/cares.

CARES Act Emergency Relief Grant Awards

Organization Name City County Banneker Douglass Museum Foundation Annapolis Anne Arundel Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, The Annapolis Anne Arundel Chesapeake Children’s Museum Annapolis Anne Arundel Galesville Community Center Galesville Anne Arundel Severn Crossroads Foundation (Baldwin Hall) Millersville Anne Arundel

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS