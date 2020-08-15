Maryland expands MVA online offerings

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) has launched its new Customer Connect system, providing additional options and increased flexibility for Marylanders doing business with MDOT MVA. Customer Connect provides more access to online transactions, reduces the use of paper forms and enhances security. With more online services now than ever before, MDOT MVA is encouraging residents to take advantage of the convenience provided by Customer Connect from the comfort and safety of home, especially during the COVID-19 emergency.

Phase One of Customer Connect, which includes vehicle services, business licensing and motor carrier services, launched in July. Customers can now complete these and other transactions online through the MDOT MVA eStore, including title and registration pre-applications. Beginning the vehicle titling transactions online prior to coming into a branch simplifies the process by providing customers information on the required documents and an estimate of fees, ultimately reducing wait and service times at the MDOT MVA office. To begin a vehicle titling and registration transaction and schedule an appointment at a local branch, click here.

With Customer Connect, customers also can request and be approved for disability products online. Medical providers can approve individuals’ eligibility for disability plates and placards, and customers can submit and track the progress of their application, eliminating a trip to an MDOT MVA branch for this critical service. For the first time, customers and insurance companies also can update insurance information online, providing documentation on insurance cases, view correspondence and make necessary payments.

Customer Connect also provides benefits to Maryland’s veterans. Previously, veterans who qualified as 100% permanently disabled were required to pay for vehicle registration if they wanted a personalized or specialty license plate, but with Customer Connect, MDOT MVA is extending the free registration benefit for these veterans, regardless of the plate type.

For MDOT MVA’s many business partners, the Customer Connect system upgrade provides a way to create an online account to interact with MDOT MVA, review customers’ license status, submit required documents, renew business licenses and make payments. Since Customer Connect’s implementation, 2,576 businesses have created accounts and are now able to take advantage of these services.

“The launch of Customer Connect marks a significant milestone in our efforts to provide premier service for our customers and partners,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “I encourage of all of our customers to first check online to see what services may be available to them from the comfort and safety of their home.”

Services accessible from the MDOT MVA eStore include:

obtaining duplicate or additional registration cards,

vehicle registration renewals,

insurance compliance payments,

identification card renewals,

title replacements,

change of address,

driving records,

license plate purchases and replacements,

temporary registrations,

information on administrative flag fees,

Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) test date extensions,

driver’s license renewals and

substitute stickers.

Visit the MDOT MVA website for information on Customer Connect and other customer service initiatives.

