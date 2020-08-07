--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Man shot in Brooklyn hotel room by unknown assailants

| August 07, 2020, 10:53 AM

Rams Head

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in a Brooklyn hotel that has left one man in the hospital and three suspects on the loose.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

On August 7, 2020 at approximately 1:30 am. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for a shooting at the Comfort Inn located at 6921 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Brooklyn.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was in a hotel room when he heard a knock at the door. When he opened the door, three unknown male suspects entered the room and demanded money from the victim. When the victim told the suspects he had no money, one of the suspects fired multiple gunshots at the victim. The suspects then fled.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Suspects:

  • White male, approximately 25-30 years old, thin build, wearing white t-shirt, dark pants, tattoo on left hand
  • Black male, 20-30 years old, thin build, wearing light blue t-shirt
  • Black male, 20-30 years old, thin build, wearing white shirt and blue jeans

This is the second shooting at this hotel in the last three months. Back on June 17, 2020, a shooting victim was found in a stairwell of the hotel suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«