Man shot in Brooklyn hotel room by unknown assailants

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in a Brooklyn hotel that has left one man in the hospital and three suspects on the loose.

On August 7, 2020 at approximately 1:30 am. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for a shooting at the Comfort Inn located at 6921 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Brooklyn.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was in a hotel room when he heard a knock at the door. When he opened the door, three unknown male suspects entered the room and demanded money from the victim. When the victim told the suspects he had no money, one of the suspects fired multiple gunshots at the victim. The suspects then fled.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Suspects:

White male, approximately 25-30 years old, thin build, wearing white t-shirt, dark pants, tattoo on left hand

Black male, 20-30 years old, thin build, wearing light blue t-shirt

Black male, 20-30 years old, thin build, wearing white shirt and blue jeans

This is the second shooting at this hotel in the last three months. Back on June 17, 2020, a shooting victim was found in a stairwell of the hotel suffering from life-threatening injuries.

