Man shot after vehicle crash in Glen Burnie

Theare investigating a Glen Burnie shooting that sent one man to a local hospital and a suspect still on the loose.

On August 29, 2020 at approximately 9:20 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for a shooting in the area of Shelly Road and Harris Heights in Glen Burnie. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim until paramedics arrived.

Investigation revealed that the victim attempted to stop the suspect from leaving the scene of an accident when the suspect shot the victim. The suspect then fled in a light colored sedan.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tipline 410-222-4700.

Suspect: Black, male, large build, dreadlocks, wearing blue and white shirt

