Man critically injured after being struck by SUV on West Street

On Thursday August 13, 2020 at approximately 2:30 p.m. the Annapolis Fire Department responded to the intersection of West and Parole Street for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

On arrival, firefighters located an approximately 35 year-old male that was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not sustain any injuries and refused medical care.

The pedestrian sustained critical and possibly life-threatening injuries. Due to the severity of the patient’s injuries.

Maryland State Police Aviation Medevac Trooper 2 was dispatched.

Paramedics transported the patient to the landing zone at Annapolis Middle School and transferred care to Maryland State Police Aviation Trooper 2 who transported the patient to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma.

