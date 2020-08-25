Lidl to bring 3 new stores to Anne Arundel County, 400 jobs to Maryland

Governor Larry Hogan announced today that Lidl US, America’s fastest growing retailer, will open 10 new stores and add 400 jobs in Maryland by the end of 2021, more than doubling its footprint in the state. The new stores announced this week are part of a planned $500 million U.S. expansion, with a total of 50 new stores along the East Coast. The company offers a leading wage and benefits package that includes healthcare insurance for all full- and part-time employees.

“It is exciting news that a fast-growing global company like Lidl is continuing to invest and offer good-paying job opportunities at a time when they are needed the most,” said Governor Hogan. “We welcome these new stores to our communities, and look forward to working with Lidl to ensure their continued growth and success in Maryland. This is more good news for our economic recovery, and will help more Marylanders get back to work.”

The new Maryland stores will be supported by Lidl’s recently opened $100 Million Regional Headquarters and Distribution Center in Principio Business Park in Cecil County, which added 200 new jobs to the state. To assist with the project, the Maryland Department of Commerce approved a $360,000 conditional loan.

The new Maryland stores are:

Annapolis (Anne Arundel County) on Solomons Island Road

Brooklyn Park (Anne Arundel County) on Ritchie Highway

Columbia (Howard County) on Little Patuxent Parkway

Glen Burnie (Anne Arundel County) on Ritchie Highway

Frederick (Frederick County) on W. Patrick Street

Montgomery Village (Montgomery County) on Montgomery Village Avenue

Oxon Hill (Prince George’s County) on Livingston Road

Takoma Park (Montgomery County) on New Hampshire Avenue

Timonium (Baltimore County) on East Padonia Road

Wheaton (Montgomery County) on Randolph Road

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the State of Maryland added 53,900 jobs in July, and the unemployment rate decreased to 7.6%—more than 25% lower than the national unemployment rate. Maryland has gained 156,200 jobs during the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lidl has also said they will be bulding a second location in Annapolis onBay Ridge Road. The status of that project is still hung up in the permitting phase. The store on Solomons Island Road is the former Shoppers supermarket.

