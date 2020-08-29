--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Legacy Business Spotlight: Pip’s Dock Street Dogs (Encore Presentation)

| August 29, 2020, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

Who doesn’t love a good dog?  No, not the Chesapeake Bay Retriever–a hot dog!

And there is no better place (in my opinion) than Pip’s Dock Street Dogs on Market Place in downtown Annapolis!

Celebrating 10 years, we grabbed a seat out front with owner Ryan Lamy and tried to figure out how he got from the Coast Guard to selling hot dogs! We’re glad he did. Most popular dog? Ryan’s favorite? Most popular thing on the menu?  We cover it all as we wish Pip’s Dock Street Dogs a happy 10th!

Have a listen!

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!

bit.ly/EOALBS

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

