--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Legacy Business Spotlight: Anne Arundel County Public Library (Encore Presentation)

| August 22, 2020, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

The Anne Arundel County Public Library has been serving our community since 1921.  We caught up with the CEO and Library Director Skip Auld to get a bit of the history, the present and the future.

We talk about the new Annapolis branch and the two others planned for Riviera Beach and Glen Burnie. The expansion (yes expansion) of the one in the Westfield Annapolis Mall. Their Human Library program, Drag Queen Story Time and ongoing battle between libraries and book publishers!  Skip even looks to the future at what a library might look like in 2060.

You definitely need to spend some time looking at the resources our libraries offer– here’s your link!

Have a listen!

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!

bit.ly/EOALBS

CONNECT WITH US!   THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS:  bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

Rams Head

Tags: ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«