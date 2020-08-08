Legacy Business Spotlight: Annapolis Sailing School (Encore Presentation)

The Annapolis Sailing School is 60 years old and going strong. From humble beginnings in 1959 at the foot of Sixth Street In Eastport to the pristine property at the end of Bembe Beach Road toady, the Annapolis Sailing School has continued to find just the right way to get people on the water!

We spoke with owner Rick Nelson on the telephone about why he purchased the school and his vision for it; and then went down to the school and sat on a deck overlooking the Severn River and Back Creek (tough job but someone has to do it) to speak with the General Manager John Cosby who has actually been an instructor there in 1970s!

Classes, courses, events, camps, a boat club, paddleboarding and kayaking, and more. If you have an inkling to het out on the water, take a look and have a listen. There is something here for the seasoned sailor without a boat, to kids as young as five, to the empty nesters like me whose kids are finally out of the house!

